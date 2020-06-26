Global  
 

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter
Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe has revealed a bizarre encounter with Kanye West when the rapper got angry with his pal for mixing up the words to his new song.

Russell Crowe Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress

 Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown [Video]

Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown

Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.

Russell Crowe Says Original 'Gladiator' Script Was "So Bad" | THR News [Video]

Russell Crowe Says Original 'Gladiator' Script Was "So Bad" | THR News

The original script for 'Gladiator' was such a mess, Russell Crowe was not supposed to be allowed to read it before he signed on to do the film.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally [Video]

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of topics ranging from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. West also spoke against historical figure Harriet Tubman, the conductor of the Underground Railroad. He says Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.

ShowBiz Minute: West, Heard, Beyonce

 Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally; Amber Heard testifying in London at the libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun newspaper;..
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter [Video]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

