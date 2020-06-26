Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event



Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of topics ranging from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. West also spoke against historical figure Harriet Tubman, the conductor of the Underground Railroad. He says Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970