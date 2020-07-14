Global  
 

Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21
Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21

Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21

Hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker before Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court, to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, told the court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition.

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "The court will continue and to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow (July 21)." "There is no possibility of the date to be extended further in this matter," he added.

Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

A petition was given by Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition. While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Court has taken a break, will resume hearing at 05:00 pm. Effort will be that the hearing is completed today so that court can deliver its order by tomorrow so that it can be clear whether hearing before Speaker will take place or not."

CBI inquiry will give clean chit, thwart truth: Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Rajasthan political crisis

 "Serious allegations of horse trading &toppling re various #Raj MLAs incl Central Minister. Police inquiry, FIR & Crl process on. To avoid completion of Crl..
Sachin Pilot rubbishes allegations put on him by Congress MLA of offering Rs 35 crore to change vote

Sachin Pilot rubbishes allegations put on him by Congress MLA of offering Rs 35 crore to change vote

Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA. Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While speaking to ANI, Pilot rubbished the allegations and said, "I am saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me." "This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue," Sachin Pilot added. "I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," he further stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Pilot 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.

Omar to sue CM Baghel for defamation for suggesting links between his release and Pilot's revolt

 Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's comments apparently linking the former Jammu and Kashmir CM's release..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot meets supporting MLAs at hotel in Jaipur

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot meets supporting MLAs at hotel in Jaipur

Amid political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot went to meet his supporting MLAs, who are staying at the hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. It is noted that the hearing on Assembly Speaker's notice issued to sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other 18 MLAs is scheduled to be held on July 21 in Rajasthan High Court.

Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs move Rajasthan HC against Speaker's disqualification notice

Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs move Rajasthan HC against Speaker's disqualification notice

18 Congress MLAs and sacked deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot have moved Rajasthan High Court against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice. The speaker had issued notices after Congress sought their disqualification from the state assembly. Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices

Rajasthan govt withdraws 'general consent' for CBI investigation amid political crisis

 The Ashok Gehlot government has withdrawn its "general consent" to the CBI to conduct raids and investigations in Rajasthan, and the agency will now need its..
Vasundhara Raje factor may work amid political turmoil, feel Rajasthan BJP leaders

 Senior leaders of Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party believe that involvement of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje could boost the party's chances of forming a..
Watch: Congress MLAs, housed at Jaipur hotel, sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab'

Watch: Congress MLAs, housed at Jaipur hotel, sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab'

Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are housed at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur since the political crisis started in the state, were seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The song seems to be an assertion by the Rajasthan Congress of sailing through the crisis which left Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs revolting against the party.

Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs resumes in Rajasthan HC

The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had...
Division bench hears Pilot camps' petition, Speaker to take up disqualification plea this evening

A division bench of the Rajasthan high court on Friday began hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot...
Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move HC against anti-defection notices

Sacked Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his band of 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday filed a petition...
