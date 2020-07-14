Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21
Hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker before Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court, to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow.
Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, told the court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition.
While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "The court will continue and to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow (July 21)." "There is no possibility of the date to be extended further in this matter," he added.
A petition was given by Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition. While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Court has taken a break, will resume hearing at 05:00 pm. Effort will be that the hearing is completed today so that court can deliver its order by tomorrow so that it can be clear whether hearing before Speaker will take place or not."
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA. Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While speaking to ANI, Pilot rubbished the allegations and said, "I am saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me." "This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue," Sachin Pilot added. "I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," he further stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Pilot 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.
