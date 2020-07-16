Global  
 

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases
WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world.

That number marks the first time single-day infections have exceeded a quarter-million, according to the health agency.

The previous record was set 24 hours earlier with 237,743 cases.

The countries that reported the biggest increases include the United States, India, South Africa and Brazil.

According to the WHO, the number of global coronavirus-related deaths is approaching 600,000.

7,360 new deaths were recorded on Saturday, marking the biggest daily rise since early May.

