Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations
Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government said that prior consent of the government shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment".
Reacting to it, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said, "Government notification makes it clear that CBI can't investigate any issues of Rajasthan without prior permission of the state govt.
This decision has been taken as the government was afraid that CBI can investigate audiotape case and other issues".
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA. Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While speaking to ANI, Pilot rubbished the allegations and said, "I am saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me." "This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue," Sachin Pilot added. "I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," he further stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Pilot 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.
Hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker before Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court, to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, told the court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition. While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "The court will continue and to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow (July 21)." "There is no possibility of the date to be extended further in this matter," he added.
Following the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot broke his silence to attack his 'rebellious' leader Sachin Pilot. The ongoing tussle between the two led CM Gehlot to fire a verbal attack on him. CM Gehlot said, "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am the CM". "We knew that he (Sachin Pilot) is useless and not doing any work but only making people fight among themselves," CM Gehlot said.
Minister for Transport and Soldiers Welfare in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas said that Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot have said if audio tape is proven to be false he will resign from politics. "MHA jumped into this matter as their political leaders told them they may get trapped as SOG Rajasthan has evidence and audio clip is authentic. Nation knows CM's honesty. He had said if audio is proven to be false, he'll retire from politics. After this, Gajendra Singh, Gulab Chand Kataria, Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore declared the audio to be false. Can they give a statement like CM? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should come to the front, they should say if they will resign. The CM has said clearly," said Khachariyawas.
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on 'phone tapping' and Congress' claims of horse trading in Rajasthan said that Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore. He said, "Since the ACS has said he is not aware of the phone tapping, the question is - can the Rajasthan government permit any such tapping? Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore." Leader of opposition, GC Kataria said, "Government has right to tap phone but only after bringing it into knowledge of and approval from Home Department. No private person is authorised to do it. Some Lokesh Sharma, who is said to be OSD to CM, had done it. He's not authorised, he violated law."
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Delhi, Adesh Gupta spoke on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha's allegations that construction..
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a fresh attack on his former Deputy Sachin Pilot. Gehlot accused Pilot of conspiring with the BJP to topple the state government. The Chief Minister also..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22Published