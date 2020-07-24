Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published
'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the BJP president of Rajasthan, Satish Poonia, spoke on Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in the event of a floor test.

He said, "BSP General-Secretary SC Misra wrote to Governor and Assembly Speaker that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional.

Petition is pending before the High Court too." "A constitutional and legal situation has risen.

Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter," Satish Poonia added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Satish Poonia Satish Poonia

BJP delegation meets Rajasthan Governor over state's COVID situation [Video]

BJP delegation meets Rajasthan Governor over state's COVID situation

A BJP delegation led by party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chand Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state. After the meeting, Poonia criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark warning eight crore population of Rajasthan will gherao the Raj Bhavan after the Governor didn't call an immediate session of Assembly requested by the Congress government. "The warning that '8 crore people will gherao the Raj Bhavan' given by Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC," Poonia told reporters.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
BJP demands resignation of CM Gehlot over '8 crore people will gherao Raj Bhavan' remark [Video]

BJP demands resignation of CM Gehlot over '8 crore people will gherao Raj Bhavan' remark

After meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on July 25, state's Leader of Opposition (LOP) Gulab Chand Kataria asked for resignation of CM Ashok Gehlot over latter's warning that eight crore population of Rajasthan will 'gherao' the Raj Bhavan after Governor Kalraj Mishra didn't call an immediate session of Assembly requested by the Congress government. Kataria said, "One can give letter to the Governor but cannot pressurise them for the decision. Chief Minister is the head of the state and he said he'll not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation. If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language." A BJP delegation led by party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Gehlot-led govt in majority, wants to convene State Assembly session: State Congress in-charge [Video]

Gehlot-led govt in majority, wants to convene State Assembly session: State Congress in-charge

In the latest development in Rajasthan political crisis, State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on July 27 held a press conference in Jaipur. While addressing the mediapersons he said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government is in majority and it wants to convene State Assembly session. "We want to discuss important matters including COVID-19 with the opposition in the Assembly," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safe

 One of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

 Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan governor seeks another Cabinet proposal from Ashok Gehlot govt for calling session for floor test

 Conceding that securing a vote of confidence can be a reasonable ground for calling an assembly session on short notice, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on..
IndiaTimes

Former Union law ministers accuse Rajasthan governor of creating constitutional impasse

 Congress leaders and former Union law ministers Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Salman Khurshid have written to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra saying that there..
IndiaTimes

Bahujan Samaj Party Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test [Video]

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president of Rajasthan, Bhagwan Singh Baba spoke on party's whip to all its six MLAs in the state. He said, "The six MLAs had won the election on BSP tickets. CM Ashok Gehlot merged all of them with Congress. This is not the first time it happened in Rajasthan, it had happened in 2008 too." "Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets and they can't get involved in Congress' activities or vote for them. BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We are working on her directions," Bhagwan Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

BSP issued whip after Mayawati's deliberation: BSP Rajasthan chief

 A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Hope President intervenes and instructs Rajasthan governor to convene assembly session: Chidambaram

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA's plea against BSP legislators' merger with Congress

 BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the..
DNA

Expose Maharashtra govt's 'failure': JP Nadda to state BJP cadre

 BJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In..
IndiaTimes

Jaipur Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA's plea against BSP legislators' merger with Congress

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger...
DNA - Published

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress in Rajasthan

A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP...
Hindu - Published

In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp

Members of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Avelyn04814022

Avelyn RT @t_d_h_nair: Rajasthan: The Supreme Court held in 2016 that a governor decide when the house should meet only when the chief minister no… 6 hours ago

ashokshuklasoda

asok shukla. The Supreme Court held in 2016 that a governor decide when the house should meet only when the chief minister no lo… https://t.co/jWNCAv1hVH 6 hours ago

journojoseph

Joseph RT @thewire_in: The SC held in 2016 that a governor decide when the house should meet only when the CM no longer enjoys a majority. But in… 9 hours ago

samacharnagar

Samachar Nagar Media House A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene… https://t.co/sU1ZG7WnBu 9 hours ago

bahujanmaitrey

Maitrey Kumar RT @ANI: A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter:… 10 hours ago

LalKrishnaPatel

𝐋𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 RT @timesofindia: A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the… 13 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene… https://t.co/PiZt3M4RvP 13 hours ago

thefirstindia

First India A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene… https://t.co/ZbTWWwAnAm 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News [Video]

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
'Governor should have no other master except constitution': Chidambaram [Video]

'Governor should have no other master except constitution': Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the Rajasthan Governor for not giving his assent to the state government's demand to convene the assembly. Chidambaram said that Governors appointed by the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:01Published
Rajasthan Governor seeks clarification from state govt over proposal of convening of Assembly Session [Video]

Rajasthan Governor seeks clarification from state govt over proposal of convening of Assembly Session

Amid ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, the state government had proposed convening of Assembly Session in front of state Governor Kalraj Mishra. According to sources, Kalraj Mishra has sought..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published