'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

Satish Poonia
BJP delegation meets Rajasthan Governor over state's COVID situation
BJP demands resignation of CM Gehlot over '8 crore people will gherao Raj Bhavan' remark
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Gehlot-led govt in majority, wants to convene State Assembly session: State Congress in-charge
Rajasthan impasse: Congress seeks presidential intervention for convening state assembly session
IndiaTimes
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safeOne of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews
John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in stateCivil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan governor seeks another Cabinet proposal from Ashok Gehlot govt for calling session for floor testConceding that securing a vote of confidence can be a reasonable ground for calling an assembly session on short notice, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on..
IndiaTimes
Former Union law ministers accuse Rajasthan governor of creating constitutional impasseCongress leaders and former Union law ministers Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Salman Khurshid have written to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra saying that there..
IndiaTimes
Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party
'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test
BSP issued whip after Mayawati's deliberation: BSP Rajasthan chiefA day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any..
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his latest Ladakh face-off remarks: 'He insulted our soldiers again'
IndiaTimes
Hope President intervenes and instructs Rajasthan governor to convene assembly session: ChidambaramSenior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA's plea against BSP legislators' merger with CongressBJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the..
DNA
Expose Maharashtra govt's 'failure': JP Nadda to state BJP cadreBJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In..
IndiaTimes
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
