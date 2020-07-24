'High Court or Governor should intervene': Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the BJP president of Rajasthan, Satish Poonia, spoke on Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in the event of a floor test.

He said, "BSP General-Secretary SC Misra wrote to Governor and Assembly Speaker that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional.

Petition is pending before the High Court too." "A constitutional and legal situation has risen.

Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter," Satish Poonia added.