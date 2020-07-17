Global  
 

'MLAs moving to Jaisalmer as they wanted to change hotel': Rajasthan Minister
Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left for Jaisalmer from Jaipur amid the political crisis in the state.

"Our MLAs is going Jaisalmer because they wanted to change it, and camp anywhere else," said Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.The MLAs are now being shifted to Jaisalmer.

Political turmoil in Rajasthan has was triggered by differences between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi approached Supreme Court against July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court decision to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

