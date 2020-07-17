'MLAs moving to Jaisalmer as they wanted to change hotel': Rajasthan Minister

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jaisalmer City in Rajasthan, India
Rajasthan political crisis: 54 Gehlot camp MLAs on way to Jaisalmer, more to followThe decision to shift the MLAs come a day after Gehlot indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04Published
Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to JaisalmerThe MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Rajasthan Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA's disqualification processRajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against High Court order of July 24 asking the assembly speaker to defer..
IndiaTimes
BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah and D K ShivakumarThe BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday said it has sent legal notice to the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar for their..
IndiaTimes
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow after Centre’s order
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan: How Gehlot’s fate hinges on 6 ‘BSP’ MLAsThe fate of the Congress government in Rajasthan led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot hangs in the balance. With the assembly set to meet on August 14 and the..
IndiaTimes
'Unhappy MLAs should attend assembly session': Gehlot to rebel legislators
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
Mayawati making statements at BJP's behest and 'under compulsion': Ashok GehlotRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that BSP chief Mayawati is making statements over her party MLAs' merger with the Congress at the behest..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Congress MLAs to camp at Hotel Fairmont till Rajasthan assembly session begins: SourcesChief minister Ashok Gehlot has told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14...
IndiaTimes
Congress MLAs to camp at Jaipur hotel till Rajasthan Assembly session begins on August 14Ashok Gehlot has told Congress MLAs camping at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur that they will have to stay there till the Rajasthan Assembly convenes on August 14...
DNA
Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underwayA meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up,..
IndiaTimes
Raj Cabinet meets to discuss points raised by guv for calling special session of assemblyA cabinet meeting began at the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on Tuesday to discuss points raised by the governor for calling a..
IndiaTimes
Mahesh Joshi Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: Anti Corruption Bureau files FIR on Mahesh Joshi's complaint over viral audio clips
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05Published
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court bars registration of BS-IV vehicles till further ordersThe Supreme Court also expressed its displeasure on the large number of vehicles that were sold in March during the lockdown period.
DNA
Shamima Begum: Government wins permission to appeal against ruling that Isis bride should return to UKBegum to remain in Syria aas previous judgment 'stayed' until Supreme Court considers case
Independent
Voting Rights Act was John Lewis' life's work. 55 years later, minority voter suppression remains55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed, advocates say a Supreme Court decision paved the way for the return of minority voter suppression.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources