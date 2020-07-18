Global  
 

Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer
Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot left Fairmont Hotel for the airport.

The MLAs are now being shifted to Jaisalmer.

Political turmoil in Rajasthan has triggered by differences between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Earlier, CM Gehlot expressed his confidence that his government in Rajasthan will complete its full tenure.

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

 The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted..
IndiaTimes
Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot [Video]

Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Jaisalmer Jaisalmer City in Rajasthan, India

Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation [Video]

Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation

Amid the locust attack, which has battered several states, the Rajasthan government undertook a drive to eliminate the crop-eating insects. Insecticides were sprayed in Eka village of Jaisalmer district as part of locust operation. Armies of locusts have thus far attacked states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, creating a massive administration problem in ensuring the food supply doesn't hinder.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Horse-trading rates up in Rajasthan after announcement of session: CM Gehlot

 Gehlot on Thursday met the MLAs camping in Fairmont Hotel and said that they will have to stay in the hotel till August 14
DNA

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis [Video]

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated state's new Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday. Pilot also hoped that the new chief will take care of the party workers whose hard work helped Congress to form the government in the state. Pilot's statement came after Dotasra formally took over as Rajasthan Congress chief. Pilot was Congress chief in Rajasthan before he was sacked from the post earlier this month. He was sacked after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was the Congress president in Rajasthan for six years. He was widely credited for leading party to victory in 2018 assembly polls. Meanwhile, CM Gehlot trooped to the residence of Governor Kalraj Mishra. This came after Raj Bhavan returned his proposal to convene session of state assembly for third time. The state government had proposed Mishra to reiterate its demand to convene assembly session from July 31. Gehlot government, however, didn't mention whether it will seek a trust vote in the House. Earlier, Mishra had suggested a 21-day notice period to convene the House. He had sought clarity on session’s agenda and also advised live-streaming of the floor test, in case it was held. Mishra had also asked about Covid-19 pandemic-related precautions in the assembly.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published

'Respect workers', 'leave BJP hospitality': Pilot, new Rajasthan Cong chief exchange messages on Twitter

 Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government, congratulated Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday for taking charge as the Rajasthan Congress..
IndiaTimes

Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA


IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


