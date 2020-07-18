Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis



Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated state's new Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday. Pilot also hoped that the new chief will take care of the party workers whose hard work helped Congress to form the government in the state. Pilot's statement came after Dotasra formally took over as Rajasthan Congress chief. Pilot was Congress chief in Rajasthan before he was sacked from the post earlier this month. He was sacked after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was the Congress president in Rajasthan for six years. He was widely credited for leading party to victory in 2018 assembly polls. Meanwhile, CM Gehlot trooped to the residence of Governor Kalraj Mishra. This came after Raj Bhavan returned his proposal to convene session of state assembly for third time. The state government had proposed Mishra to reiterate its demand to convene assembly session from July 31. Gehlot government, however, didn't mention whether it will seek a trust vote in the House. Earlier, Mishra had suggested a 21-day notice period to convene the House. He had sought clarity on session’s agenda and also advised live-streaming of the floor test, in case it was held. Mishra had also asked about Covid-19 pandemic-related precautions in the assembly.

