Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."
Amid the locust attack, which has battered several states, the Rajasthan government undertook a drive to eliminate the crop-eating insects. Insecticides were sprayed in Eka village of Jaisalmer district as part of locust operation. Armies of locusts have thus far attacked states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, creating a massive administration problem in ensuring the food supply doesn't hinder.
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated state's new Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday. Pilot also hoped that the new chief will take care of the party workers whose hard work helped Congress to form the government in the state. Pilot's statement came after Dotasra formally took over as Rajasthan Congress chief. Pilot was Congress chief in Rajasthan before he was sacked from the post earlier this month. He was sacked after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was the Congress president in Rajasthan for six years. He was widely credited for leading party to victory in 2018 assembly polls. Meanwhile, CM Gehlot trooped to the residence of Governor Kalraj Mishra. This came after Raj Bhavan returned his proposal to convene session of state assembly for third time. The state government had proposed Mishra to reiterate its demand to convene assembly session from July 31. Gehlot government, however, didn't mention whether it will seek a trust vote in the House. Earlier, Mishra had suggested a 21-day notice period to convene the House. He had sought clarity on session’s agenda and also advised live-streaming of the floor test, in case it was held. Mishra had also asked about Covid-19 pandemic-related precautions in the assembly.
