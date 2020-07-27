Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:59s - Published 7 minutes ago Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Cabinet meets and discusses next steps on Governor's queries; BSP supremo Mayawati says she is looking to teach Gehlot a lesson for 'stealing MLAs'; Tamil actor Shaam arrested for gambling tokens found at flat; In J&K, Army, BSF, CRPF do not need No Objection Certificate for land acquisition; Trust to place time capsule on Ram temple foundation; First case of vertical Covid-19 transmission detected in India, baby is safe and more news #Kashmir #CovidNews #RamTemple 0

