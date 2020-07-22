Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis

|
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
'Respect workers', 'leave BJP hospitality': Pilot, new Rajasthan Cong chief exchange messages on TwitterSachin Pilot, who rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government, congratulated Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday for taking charge as the Rajasthan Congress..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan assembly speaker moves SC challenging HC's status quo orderRajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the July 24 order of the high court which had directed maintenance of..
IndiaTimes
Govind Singh Dotasra Indian politician (born 1964)
First time since Rajasthan crisis began, hints of a truceWhile Gehlot suggested all would be forgiven if Pilot and the other 18 dissident MLAs apologised to the Congress high command, the disgruntled former deputy CM..
IndiaTimes
Gehlot govt has majority figure far more than it requires: Rajasthan Congress chiefAmid the current political crisis in the state, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday his party's government has the majority figure,..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief againIn a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
IndiaTimes
J&K Congress leader Saifuddin Soz says he will sue govt for his 'unlawful house arrest'Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said he would sue the government for his "unlawful house arrest" since August 5 last..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi discusses political situation with Congress Rajya Sabha membersCongress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Congress MLAs to camp at Hotel Fairmont till Rajasthan assembly session begins: SourcesChief minister Ashok Gehlot has told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14...
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan: Video of speaker, CM's son goes viral; BJP seeks Joshi's resignationA huge controversy erupted in Rajasthan soon after a video of a conversation between assembly speaker C P Joshi and chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav..
IndiaTimes
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underwayA meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up,..
IndiaTimes
Unfortunate that people holding responsible positions launched a campaign to sully Raj Bhawan image: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot blinks, governor has his way on 21-day noticeRajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra accepted the cabinet’s revised proposal — its fourth — late in the evening and instructed the authorities to make..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Congress MLAs to camp at Jaipur hotel till Rajasthan Assembly session begins on August 14Ashok Gehlot has told Congress MLAs camping at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur that they will have to stay there till the Rajasthan Assembly convenes on August 14...
DNA
House Building that functions as a dwelling
21-day notice to call House, unless for trust vote: Rajasthan governor to CMBesides giving a 21-day notice, the “points” that the cabinet now needs to comply with include video-recording and live telecast of the House proceedings if..
IndiaTimes
Containment zone poster removed from Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Jalsa'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
New Education Policy 2020: Push for technology amid Covid-19, other key reforms
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:48Published
U.S. economy contracted record 32.9% in Q2 amid state shutdowns, COVID-19 contagion fearsU.S. gross domestic product fell at annual rate of 32.9% in second quarter as states shut down nonessential businesses and consumers largely stayed home.
USATODAY.com
