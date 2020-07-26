Global  
 

Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis

The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27.

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi along with Congress workers and leaders held a protest in Guwahati on Monday.

Meanwhile, former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Dehradun along with party workers.

Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.


‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.

CM Gehlot directs officials to prepare emergency plan to deal with flood-like situation

CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients

Hoping to implement NEP from next academic year: Assam Education Minister

Education Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 18 stated that the state government have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy. Adding on it, he said, that the state government is hoping to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year. He said, "We have passed a legislation that up to class 10, Assamese has to be taught as one of the subjects, whether it be an English medium or a Hindi medium school. Today we have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy. We hope to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year. So now up to class 5, the medium of instruction will be the mother tongue. Beyond class 5, Assamese will be one of the subjects."

Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI. If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally."

CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.

Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News

After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok..

Rajasthan political crisis: Centre should let us run govt properly, says Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, son- in law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, reacted over former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's 'homecoming'. "Everything will settle down and I think wherever we have government..

Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot, Vasundhra Raje arrive for Assembly session

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress MLAs reached Jaipur for Assembly session. Assembly session has been started from today. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot along with the..

