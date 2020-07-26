Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis

The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27.
Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:01Published
While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the fatality rate in the state. He ordered necessary changes in the duty protocol of doctors and nursing staff to ensure timely supply of oxygen to the patients admitted in the ICU. He said that the government is also considering giving special incentives to health workers deployed in ICU and oxygen beds. The CM said, "Despite the recovery rate from corona is high and fatality rate is low in Rajasthan than the other states, we have to focus on critical care. The state government has expanded the medical facilities to the district level during the last few months. Now, all these available resources should be utilized fully to save the lives of patients." Expressing his concern as the death toll from coronavirus across the country exceeded 50 thousand, CM Gehlot said that responsibility of the ICU beds and the need of oxygen to corona patients in the state should be given to the most qualified, experienced doctors and nursing staff.
Education Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 18 stated that the state government have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy. Adding on it, he said, that the state government is hoping to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year. He said, "We have passed a legislation that up to class 10, Assamese has to be taught as one of the subjects, whether it be an English medium or a Hindi medium school. Today we have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy. We hope to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year. So now up to class 5, the medium of instruction will be the mother tongue. Beyond class 5, Assamese will be one of the subjects."
On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI. If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally."
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.
Robert Vadra, son- in law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, reacted over former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's 'homecoming'. "Everything will settle down and I think wherever we have government..