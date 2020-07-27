'Want to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson': Mayawati on reclaiming 6 BSP MLAs

BSP chief Mayawati has said that she will approach the Supreme Court if needed to reclaim 6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who had merged with the Congress in 2019.

Mayawati said that the BSP could have moved court earlier, but they were waiting for the right time as they wanted to teach a lesson to Congress and especially Ashok Gehlot.

Calling their merger with the Congress illegal, Maywati said that the 6 MLAs are bound by the party whip and if they do not follow it they will be disqualified.

Mayawati said that this is payback for Congress' betrayals in the past and said that Gehlot would be responsible if his government does not survive in the state.

This comes as CM Ashok Gehlot is facing rebellion from his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The Chief Minister has been asking for the Assembly to reconvene so he can prove his majority on the floor of the house.

However, the BSP issuing whip to 6 MLAs asking them to vote against the Gehlot government makes the situation worse for CM Gehlot who has claimed the support of 102 MLAs.

