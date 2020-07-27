Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Want to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson': Mayawati on reclaiming 6 BSP MLAs
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:16s - Published
'Want to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson': Mayawati on reclaiming 6 BSP MLAs

'Want to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson': Mayawati on reclaiming 6 BSP MLAs

BSP chief Mayawati has said that she will approach the Supreme Court if needed to reclaim 6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who had merged with the Congress in 2019.

Mayawati said that the BSP could have moved court earlier, but they were waiting for the right time as they wanted to teach a lesson to Congress and especially Ashok Gehlot.

Calling their merger with the Congress illegal, Maywati said that the 6 MLAs are bound by the party whip and if they do not follow it they will be disqualified.

Mayawati said that this is payback for Congress' betrayals in the past and said that Gehlot would be responsible if his government does not survive in the state.

This comes as CM Ashok Gehlot is facing rebellion from his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The Chief Minister has been asking for the Assembly to reconvene so he can prove his majority on the floor of the house.

However, the BSP issuing whip to 6 MLAs asking them to vote against the Gehlot government makes the situation worse for CM Gehlot who has claimed the support of 102 MLAs.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Vote against Congress or be sacked from party': Mayawati's ultimatum to BSP MLAs, looking to teach Gehlot a 'lesson'

"BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party...
DNA - Published

BSP waited for right time to teach Congress, Ashok Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had "unconstitutionally" merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Second petition against Congress, BSP MLAs merger in Rajasthan HC

BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a second petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

govindagopala

Krishna Mahida RT @dryadusingh: BSP waited 4 right time to teach ⁦@INCIndia⁩ & ⁦@ashokgehlot51⁩ a lesson. ⁦@Mayawati⁩ is right that 6 MLAs elected on BSP… 8 hours ago

dryadusingh

Yadu Singh BSP waited 4 right time to teach ⁦@INCIndia⁩ & ⁦@ashokgehlot51⁩ a lesson. ⁦@Mayawati⁩ is right that 6 MLAs elected… https://t.co/7xiBIWVwyb 9 hours ago

kalyan97

kalyan97 @KanchanGupta @vijayvaani @kumarchellappan ‘Want to teach Ashok Gehlot a lesson’: Mayawati on reclaiming 6 BSP ML… https://t.co/4vwFvpZJZy 18 hours ago

SrikumarH

Srikumar Hariharan The Gehlot Govt have surely lost majority & must quit immediately, as they seem to be afraid of a floor test & don'… https://t.co/AgW70Oyv2h 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Cabinet meets and discusses next steps on Governor's queries; BSP supremo Mayawati says she is looking to teach Gehlot a lesson for 'stealing MLAs'; Tamil actor..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:59Published
Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot merged BSP MLAs with Congress unconstitutionally, says Mayawati [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot merged BSP MLAs with Congress unconstitutionally, says Mayawati

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 28, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. She said, "In Rajasthan, after elections results, BSP gave..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test [Video]

'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 27, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president of Rajasthan, Bhagwan Singh Baba spoke on party's whip to all its six MLAs in the state. He said, "The six MLAs had..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published