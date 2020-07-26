Global  
 

Watch: BSP asks 6 MLAs to vote against Congress l What it means for Gehlot govt
There is a new twist in the Rajasthan crisis involving CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

BSP has now waded into the battle and issued a whip to 6 of its MLAs who had merged with the Congress party last year.

BSP ordered that the 6 MLAs should not vote in favour of the Gehlot government in case of a trust vote.

BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said that the decision to merge with the Congress taken by the 6 MLAs was illegal.

He further added that the party would take legal action to reclaim the 6 MLAs as BSP is a recognised National Party and there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the Xth Schedule at the state level unless there is a merger of the entire BSP.

This comes as the Gehlot government faces rebellion from his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

A disqualification notice had been sent by the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to Pilot and 18 of his loyalists, the Rajasthan High Court has ordered status quo in the matter, dealing a further blow to the incumbent government.

