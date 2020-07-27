'Governor should have no other master except constitution': Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the Rajasthan Governor for not giving his assent to the state government's demand to convene the assembly.

Chidambaram said that Governors appointed by the BJP since 2014 have repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the constitution.

Chidambaram said that if the Chief Minister wants to call an assembly session and prove his majority on the floor of the house, the Governor has no choice but to oblige.

In a jibe at the Governor, the senior Congress leader said that the Governor has no other master but the constitution and the law.

This renewed attack comes after Governor Kalraj Mishra returned a proposal by the CM for a session from 31July, 2020.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the Governor of acting at the behest of his masters and threatened that he should not be held responsible if the people of the state gherao the Raj Bhawan.

Gehlot has been seeking resumption of the Assembly so he can prove his majority on the floor of the house.

