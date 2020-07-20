24-year-old arrested, charged in connection to Memorial Day road rage shooting in Jackson County

- today, a press conference took- place regarding an arrest in th- fatal memorial day road rage- shooting.

- agents with the mississippi - bureau of investigation - made the arrest with assistance- from the d.e.a task force and - hammond louisiana police force.- 24 year old - javinque entrael franklin jr wa- arrested this past friday in- hammond, louisiana.

- a day or two after the shooting- occured, there- was a domestic violence call- made to the hammond police- department.

- while the police were there, on- officer took note of the- firearm and it was remembered b- the officer.- by utilizing cameras inside - highway patrol vehicles, other- police department vehicles, and- cameras at the- state line, they were able to - identify the vehicle that - engaged in the road rage- incident.

- the vehicle was a rental vehicl- that had belonged to- franklin and he had traveled- from florida to louisiana.- with all of these things- connecting, it created- probable cause for a search - warrant.- - sean tindell, commissioner of - mississippi department of publi- safety, "in fact these are very- hard cases to - prove so i think it was a lot o- hard work.

On the part of the - mississippi bureau of - investigation particle agent- gazzo and his determination - along the family's help.

And- other law enforcement agencies- that we were able to piece- - - - everything together.

There were- times there was very much - concern that this would go- unresolved- but the way things came togethe- it all worked out, it was reall- great work by - law enforcement."

- - - - the investigation is still- ongoing as there may be - other participants.

- franklin is being charged with- homicide killing without malice- in- the heat of