Body Of Man Who Drowned Trying To Rescue Swimmer Found In Lake Minnetonka
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s
Authorities say that they've recovered the body of a man who was reportedly trying to help a struggling swimmer at Lake Minnetonka.

Katie Johnston reports.

