Body Of Man Who Drowned Trying To Rescue Swimmer Found In Lake Minnetonka Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Body Of Man Who Drowned Trying To Rescue Swimmer Found In Lake Minnetonka Authorities say that they've recovered the body of a man who was reportedly trying to help a struggling swimmer at Lake Minnetonka. Katie Johnston reports. 0

