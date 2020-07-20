Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manhunt For Person Who Opened Fire On Federal Judge Comes To An End
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Manhunt For Person Who Opened Fire On Federal Judge Comes To An End
CBS4's Naomi Ruchim has more on the deadly shooting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this