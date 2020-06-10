Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nearly every metric that tracks the coronavirus in the u.s. was worse on Monday, including a rising number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and rates of positive test results.

Chicago reimposed some restrictions Monday and Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic continues to rage across the country.

And Los Angeles is on the brink of issuing a new stay-at-home order.

This all comes amid at least 14 states reporting record hospitalizations for July, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas - as well as alarmingly high positivity rates.

But there was a glimmer of hope in New York - once the u.s. epicenter of the virus - which on Monday reported the fewest hospitalizations from COVID-19 in four months.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was cautiously optimistic on the news.

But he issued a strong warning to young people seen partying in groups of hundreds over the weekend, some without masks, to stop doing so or he'll be forced to dial back the state's reopening, now in phase 4.

"I understand people like to socialize, I get that it's the summer... It's stupid what you're doing.

It is stupid.

Well that's not a governmentally-appropriate word.

It's a true word.

Don't be stupid.

That is good advice in life." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a federal mandate that people wear masks in public.

As the surge continues to grow across swaths of the U.S., Trump said he'll bring back the coronavirus task force briefings as early as Tuesday.

"I think it's a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are vaccines and therapeutics and generally speaking where we are." It remains to be seen if he'll bring back top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who Trump over the weekend called "alarmist." The virus has killed over 140,000 Americans and infected more than 3.7 million nationwide, according to a Reuters tally.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers [Video]

'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers

"Don't be stupid. That is good advice in life," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told young partiers on Monday. Cuomo said if people continue to violate social distancing orders he might need to roll back the state's reopening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published
Celebrities unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' campaign [Video]

Celebrities unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' campaign

The initiative was launched this week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again! [Video]

Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again!

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just cannot win the intellectual policy argument against NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo rejected a call from AOC to tax billionaires who live in New York state and use the money to aid people hurt by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Ocasio-Cortez is working to pass legislation that would tax the state's billionaires, who are worth an estimated $566.4 billion. Fox News says the bill is unfeasible and would string opposition from both parties.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son [Video]

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4

 New York City started phase 4 of its reopening Monday. Malls and most indoor activities are still closed, but many of the main tourist attractions like the..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Boris Johnson's Cabinet To Meet In Person Without Face Coverings

 Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now. Boris Johnson’s 26-strong cabinet..
WorldNews

Dalian Atkinson: Coronavirus delays murder-accused PC's trial

 Former footballer Dalian Atkinson died after he was Tasered by police in Telford in 2016.
BBC News
Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities [Video]

Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities

How the pandemic is exposing the fault lines in Chile's economic system.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published

Coronavirus, George Floyd altering the style of police interrogations

 Police can't use physical intimidation, so they are sharpening their interview skiils in talking to suspects and witnesses outdoors and on Zoom calls.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 20 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, July 20th: Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid; UK study on experimental vaccine appears promising; Workers..
USATODAY.com

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities

 The president said more officers would be sent to a number of cities run by "liberal Democrats".
BBC News

What we know about the cognitive test Trump says he aced

 The test is a screening tool for cognitive decline caused by many illnesses, such as Alzheimer's.
USATODAY.com
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci to out first pitch for Nationals-Yankees opener

 Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues in public health say she's signed her own reputation's death certificate. In April, Trump talked about using disinfectant and light as a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Birx did not disagree. Her reputation is finished. I feel she has signed her fate in blood with these guys.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

 His remarks come as infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged people to wear face coverings.
BBC News

Despite White House Broadsides, Most Americans Stick by Fauci

 As President Trump and his allies have sown doubts about Dr. Anthony Fauci, many Republicans have turned against him. But over all, nearly two-thirds of the..
NYTimes.com

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Chicago worker: Support Black lives on front lines

 Dozens of Chicago protesters joined the national "Strike for Black Lives" to protest systemic racism and economic inequality they say has only worsened during..
USATODAY.com

President Trump weighing expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next

 President Trump suggests broad expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next
USATODAY.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black female mayor, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian. So when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back hard.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Cars block Los Angeles street, protest inequality

 Hundreds of workers rallied Monday in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality, joining a nationwide..
USATODAY.com
Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA [Video]

Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city is "on the brink" of another stay-at-home order on Sunday. During an appearance on CNN, Garcetti criticized a lack of national leadership on stopping COVID-19. Last week, Los Angeles County broke its record for a single day of confirmed cases. Business Insider reports there were more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Rogue Games [Video]

Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Rogue Games

The Los Angeles-based publisher mainly focuses on releasing small and medium-sized indie games for PCs and mobile devices.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor [Video]

'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor

During a news conference in Orlando Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by protesters who shouted "you're lying to the public" while he was speaking at the podium.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

'A new angel': 19-year-old Florida student dies from COVID-19, raising concerns about opening schools

 Jordan Byrd was successful in college and active in church. As loved ones mourn his death, some Florida educators stress dangers of reopening schools.
 
USATODAY.com

What we know about the manhunt for killers of three Florida friends on fishing trip

 Florida police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who killed three friends on a fishing trip in Florida.
 
USATODAY.com

‘If It’s Here, It’s Here’: America’s Retirees Confront Coronavirus in Florida

 As cases spike across Florida, the virus appears to have caught up with the residents of the Villages.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EC head Charles Michel implores leaders to overcome divisions of recover fund

EC head Charles Michel implores leaders to overcome divisions of recover fund Weary and bleary, European Union leaders on Monday geared up for a fourth day of fighting over an...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nike Shares Fall After Earnings, But There’s a Glimmer of Hope [Video]

Nike Shares Fall After Earnings, But There’s a Glimmer of Hope

There was no guidance and earnings missed badly. But see what Nike management said about the most recent trends.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:18Published
Mayor De Blasio Says There May Soon Be A ‘Conversation’ About Possibly Opening NYC Pools [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Says There May Soon Be A ‘Conversation’ About Possibly Opening NYC Pools

Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering a glimmer of hope that beaches and pools may open for swimming this summer. That’s if the city’s COVID-19 numbers stay low. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published