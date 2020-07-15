Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope



[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:22 Published on January 1, 1970