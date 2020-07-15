Global  
 

Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package
[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed to oppose any proposal developed without bipartisan talks.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

AP Top Stories July 20 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, July 20th: Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid; UK study on experimental vaccine appears promising; Workers..
Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump to Resume Daily Briefings, a Tacit Acknowledgment of Surging Cases

 Top Republicans met with President Trump to smooth the way on negotiations for the next round of virus aid. India recorded at least 40,000 new infections on..
White House, GOP crafting next virus stimulus bill

 Top Congressional Republicans meet President Donald Trump to discuss the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically..
Trump sets down markers on next COVID package as Republicans huddle at White House

 Trump will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as divisions sharpen over the next stimulus.
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope [Video]

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities

 The president said more officers would be sent to a number of cities run by "liberal Democrats".
What we know about the cognitive test Trump says he aced

 The test is a screening tool for cognitive decline caused by many illnesses, such as Alzheimer's.
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems say

 Top congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
Biden snags support from Muslim American community

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got support from Muslim Americans during an online summit Monday. (July 20)
 
