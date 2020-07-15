Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package

|
AP Top Stories July 20 PHere are the top stories for Monday, July 20th: Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid; UK study on experimental vaccine appears promising; Workers..
Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump to Resume Daily Briefings, a Tacit Acknowledgment of Surging CasesTop Republicans met with President Trump to smooth the way on negotiations for the next round of virus aid. India recorded at least 40,000 new infections on..
White House, GOP crafting next virus stimulus billTop Congressional Republicans meet President Donald Trump to discuss the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically..
Trump sets down markers on next COVID package as Republicans huddle at White HouseTrump will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as divisions sharpen over the next stimulus.
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope
Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US citiesThe president said more officers would be sent to a number of cities run by "liberal Democrats".
What we know about the cognitive test Trump says he acedThe test is a screening tool for cognitive decline caused by many illnesses, such as Alzheimer's.
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities
Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems sayTop congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
Biden snags support from Muslim American communityJoe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got support from Muslim Americans during an online summit Monday. (July 20)
