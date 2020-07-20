Global  
 

Hope For Police Reform Bill In Special Session
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Hope For Police Reform Bill In Special Session

Hope For Police Reform Bill In Special Session

A possible deal on police reform is emerging at the Minnesota Capitol, reports Esme Murphy (2:49).WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 20, 2020

