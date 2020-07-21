EMCC Opens under CDC guidelines

Not many students on campus right now

Tomorrow... east mississippi community college opened the doors on its campuses to the public today .

Wtva's wayne hereford talked to the school president about how the school is dealing with the coronavirus.

"students are back in school here at east mississippi community college.althoug h during this pandemic, things are a little different."

"students have not been allowed on campus except in very structured environments by appointment only and we're still doing that."

East mississippi community college president scott alsobrook is excited about the return of students to campus.

He says all employees are back and students are even allowed to bring their parents for registration.

But the coronavirus has changed how classes will be offered this semester.

"one thing we want the students to know is when they get here we're opening in a safe manner.

We 're following all of the cdc guidelines .

Masks are required.

Buildings are sanitized and cleaned regularly.

We're providing sanitation