Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child
In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump.
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj American rapper, singer, and songwriter (born 1982)

Nicki Minaj Pregnant [Video]

Nicki Minaj Pregnant

(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child

 ‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,’ the 37-year-old rapper captioned. Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The New York..
WorldNews

Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child, reveals photos of baby bump

 In a series of posts to Instagram Monday that showed off her growing baby bump, NIcki Minaj announced she's pregnant.
USATODAY.com
Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy [Video]

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:52Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

