Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump.

Minaj only wrote "#Preggers," and a yellow heart emoji in the caption.

Last October, Nicki said that she and husband Kenneth Petty were planning to start a family.

Rumors of Minaj's pregnancy have been circulating for the past few months.

She dropped a few hints in May while promoting a remix of her tune "Say So" with Doja Cat.

Nicki Minaj, via Twitter In an interaction with a fan on Twitter, Minaj teased that she had "pregnancy side effects." Nicki Minaj, via Twitter Minaj also said that an upcoming picture of her baby bump would arrive in a couple of months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Expecting First Child with Kenneth Petty


Extra - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineUSATODAY.com


Barbz Are Over the Moon About Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy Announcement: ‘This Is Not A Drill’

Nicki Minaj announced she was pregnant with her first child on Monday (July 20), sending her army of...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this

NaijaplaylistHq

NAIJAPLAYLIST HQ Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Soon [Photos] https://t.co/t90JKxHRgB 14 minutes ago

LiamEversedge11

Liam Eversedge RT @TheSunShowbiz: Nicki Minaj reveals she’s pregnant & expecting 1st child with husband Kenneth https://t.co/54wOiqpAy6 14 minutes ago

stephen07710471

stephen foster Nicki Minaj reveals she’s pregnant & expecting 1st child with husband Kenneth https://t.co/X5JIkUAnU1 24 minutes ago

msanzi420

Marco 🇺🇸 RT @therealkaylawil: Nicki Minaj, 37, reveals her pregnancy pictures. She & her registered***offender & murdering husband Kenneth Petty,… 27 minutes ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Nicki Minaj reveals she’s pregnant & expecting 1st child with husband Kenneth https://t.co/54wOiqpAy6 29 minutes ago

therealkaylawil

Kayla 🦋 ... Nicki Minaj, 37, reveals her pregnancy pictures. She & her registered***offender & murdering husband Kenneth Pett… https://t.co/a8E5TyiwBb 41 minutes ago

Moyocoyatzin__

》indigenous RT @boujieecee: Nobody : facebook: Nicki Minaj, 37, reveals her pregnancy pictures. She & her registered***offender & murdering husband… 43 minutes ago

boujieecee

Loula😽 Nobody : facebook: Nicki Minaj, 37, reveals her pregnancy pictures. She & her registered***offender & murdering… https://t.co/fd7ZRr5z4X 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy [Video]

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Spekulationen nach Instagram-Posting: Ist Nicki Minaj schwanger? [Video]

Spekulationen nach Instagram-Posting: Ist Nicki Minaj schwanger?

Fans der Rapperin sind überzeugt, dass ihr Star ein Baby erwartet

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy speculation with revealing new snap [Video]

Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy speculation with revealing new snap

Nicki Minaj fans are convinced the rapper is expecting her first child after she shared a revealing new photo of herself online.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:55Published