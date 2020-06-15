Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump.

Minaj only wrote "#Preggers," and a yellow heart emoji in the caption.

Last October, Nicki said that she and husband Kenneth Petty were planning to start a family.

Rumors of Minaj's pregnancy have been circulating for the past few months.

She dropped a few hints in May while promoting a remix of her tune "Say So" with Doja Cat.

Nicki Minaj, via Twitter In an interaction with a fan on Twitter, Minaj teased that she had "pregnancy side effects." Nicki Minaj, via Twitter Minaj also said that an upcoming picture of her baby bump would arrive in a couple of months.