Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child
In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump.
(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

 ‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,’ the 37-year-old rapper captioned. Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The New York..
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child, reveals photos of baby bump

 In a series of posts to Instagram Monday that showed off her growing baby bump, NIcki Minaj announced she's pregnant.
Lindsay Lohan has joined a virtual meetup with Dennis Quaid and other former cast members of 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap, with a recording of the get-together set to air on Instagram the 20th of July.

Nicki Minaj revealed that her and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child. Minaj...
Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The 37-year-old...
Nicki Minaj announced she was pregnant with her first child on Monday (July 20), sending her army of...
Nicki Minaj revealed that she is pregnant on social media, Juice WRLD dominates the Billboard charts and Kanye West's comments caught everyone's attention this Monday (July 20).

Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pregnant with her first child!

Nicki Minaj posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday morning (July 20), using the simple hashtag "#Preggers."

