Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child

Nicki Minaj Pregnant



(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

