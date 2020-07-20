Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicki Minaj American rapper, singer, and songwriter (born 1982)
Nicki Minaj Pregnant
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with first child‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,’ the 37-year-old rapper captioned. Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The New York..
WorldNews
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child, reveals photos of baby bumpIn a series of posts to Instagram Monday that showed off her growing baby bump, NIcki Minaj announced she's pregnant.
USATODAY.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate 22nd anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources