Govt warns against N-95 masks with valves, 'detrimental to prevention of Covid-19 spread' | Oneindia
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are detrimental to the measures adopted for its containment.

The Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

