Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts [Video]

Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts

Boris Johnson assembles his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months on Tuesday as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown [Video]

Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, with ministers attending in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

 In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance. This new nation is not the divided, tragi-comic “global”..
WorldNews
Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty [Video]

Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him. Tandon died today at the age of 85. The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor. The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Foreign and Commonwealth Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson's Cabinet To Meet In Person Without Face Coverings

 Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now. Boris Johnson’s 26-strong cabinet..
WorldNews
Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad [Video]

Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad

Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

UK's superpower status diminished by decision to merge DfID with Foreign Office, MPs warn

 World's poorest will lose out the most, report says
Independent
Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row [Video]

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Boris Johnson pictured with son Wilfred for the first time

 Downing Street releases image of baby in arms of mother Carrie Symonds
Independent
Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns [Video]

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns

Boris Johnson holds a briefing news conference in Downing Street on the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Julian Lewis loses Tory whip after beating Chris Grayling to intelligence committee chairmanship

 Julian Lewis is reportedly to lose the Tory whip after winning the chairmanship of the intelligence committee, snatching it from the hands of Downing Street's..
Independent

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for Covid vaccine

 Medical experts in India have hailed the results of Oxford University's early-stage human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, with some saying it's the "most..
IndiaTimes
How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work? [Video]

How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford suggest it is safe and induces an immune response to Covid-19.Early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both an antibody and T-cell response.But what does the vaccine do, how does it work, and what happens next?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published
Oxford coronavirus team 'hopeful' a number of vaccines will be developed [Video]

Oxford coronavirus team 'hopeful' a number of vaccines will be developed

Professor Teresa Lambe, a key part of the vaccine development team at the University of Oxford, is hopeful that a number of coronavirus vaccines can be developed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

 The findings published Monday in The Lancet show the University of Oxford candidate vaccine to be safe and effective in early trials.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings [Video]

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published