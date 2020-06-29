Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate

|
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US electionRapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina...
WorldNews
Jay-Z American rapper, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, record executive, and investor from New York
JAY-Z demands prosecution of Wisconsin police officer
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Blue Ivy Carter Takes Home A BET Award
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album To Debut July 31
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
John Lewis memorial takes shape near White HouseA small memorial of signs, flowers, and candles is forming at Black Lives Matter Plaza, just north of the White House, as the country continues to mourn the loss..
USATODAY.com
Blacks, Latinos and the poor less likely to get $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks, new report saysReport cites disparities in distributing $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks as White House and congressional leaders consider second round payments.
USATODAY.com
Trump consults Bush torture lawyer in bid to skirt law and rule by decreeThe Trump administration has been consulting the former government lawyer who wrote the legal justification for waterboarding, on how the president might try to..
WorldNews
Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
