Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

He took to twitter to announce, he wrote and I quote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

I am running for president of the United States.

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about running for President.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West's Twitter post.