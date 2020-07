Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020

Rapper Kanye West has announced his decision to participate in the US Presidential race.

In a tweet, West said 'we must realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future'.

One of his earliest endorsers was Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla and SpaceX.

West would be pitted against incumbent Donald Trump, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Interestingly, the rapper is a vocal supporter of Trump.