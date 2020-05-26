Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West launches presidential campaign
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Kanye West launches presidential campaign

Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rapper Kanye West held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday (July 19).

West announced his last-minute presidential campaign on Twitter earlier this month.

His rally - saw him deliver rambling remarks over the course of an hour on topics ranging from abortion -- "My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all." -- to slavery.

"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves.

She was having slaves go work for other white people." The campaign rally, which was livestreamed on YouTube and carried on local TV stations, did little to clarify whether West is genuinely trying to win the presidency.

It was a far cry from typical polished campaign events.

Arriving on stage with the year 2020 shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a military-style vest, West appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly.

"Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something." And at one point broke down into tears while describing how he was nearly aborted by his parents.

"There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy." A former supporter of President Donald Trump, West has already missed the deadlines to appear on several key state ballots.

But last week several media outlets reported - he had qualified to be on the ballot in Oklahoma.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas [Video]

Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas

Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a question.West said while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

 US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..
WorldNews

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

 Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Harriet Tubman Harriet Tubman African-American abolitionist

Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial [Video]

Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial

Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV wrote that Jefferson's memorial should be replaced with one to Harriet Tubman. "To see a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of a Black woman, who was a slave and also a patriot, in place of a white man who enslaved hundreds of men and women is not erasing history." Lucian K.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump refuses to rule out election challenge [Video]

Trump refuses to rule out election challenge

US president Donald Trump has again refused to rule out challenging the result of this year's election.Mr Trump again said the prospect of postal voting due to the coronavirus left he door open for a rigged poll.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Trump Tries One More Media Blitz to ‘Control the Agenda.’ It Isn’t Working.

 Starting in the final year of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, President Donald Trump would periodically repeat to his personal lawyer..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, July 19: President Trump is not ready to commit to election results if he loses; Syrians head to the polls for assembly..
USATODAY.com

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina [Video]

Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina

ABC news reports that Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Two weeks ago West announced his candidacy for President. He will be holding the first event of his campaign in South Carolina on Sunday at 5 p.m. According to a statement the "guest only" event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. Time is running out for West in many states. He needs 270 electoral votes to win. There are only 306 electoral votes left among the states, plus Washington, D.C.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

With library books in tow, 8 Black teens changed Greenville, S.C., 60 years ago

 Three members of the Greenville 8 recall how they desegregated the city library system in 1960, sparking wider desegregation throughout the Upstate.
USATODAY.com

With library books in tow, 8 Black teens changed Greenville, South Carolina 60 years ago

 Three members of the Greenville 8 recall how they desegregated the city library system in 1960, sparking wider desegregation throughout the Upstate.
 
USATODAY.com

Split on Char Dham project, SC panel submits 2 reports

 There is a vertical divide in the Supreme Court appointed committee on Char Dham highway project over some issues including the road width, which has led the..
IndiaTimes

Charleston, South Carolina Charleston, South Carolina City in the United States

MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks [Video]

MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks

"MAGA" stands for Make America Great Again and has been attached to Trump since his first campaign. On Sunday, Charlestown, South Carolina held a "MAGA" boat parade in honor of Trump. The seaside event drew hundreds of participants and spectators reports Business Insider. Photographs show the harbor dotted with boats carrying people who weren't wearing face masks. The crowds also did not maintain social distancing as they lined up by the shore to take pictures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop [Video]

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop

Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at Area 120, Shoploop is a new shopping platform that shows new products to consumers in the form of short videos. It allows users to watch videos where creators demonstrate and review the products on sale. The General Manager of Shoploop, Lax Poojary, wrote in a blog post that this is to give consumers an actual feel of what they're shopping for without visiting a physical shop. All videos are no more than 90 seconds in length. According to Google, "The experiences on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site." However, the video shopping platform isn't a new idea for the tech company, seeing as it tested showing product recommendations along with their prices under YouTube videos last year. Google said they are starting with products in the beauty category such as makeup, skincare, hair, and nails. The new shopping platform is introduced to provide creators, publishers, and store owners in this industry a platform where they can help consumers shop from their videos. Shoppers can save a product they want to buy later or proceed to check out on the merchant's website. It also provides an option to follow creators and share their content. For now, Shoploop is available only via mobile devices. Google said that it is working on a desktop version, which will be launched soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling post [Video]

Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling post

Nick Cannon has finally apologized for making anti-Semitic and racist remarks in a recent episode of his YouTube show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBillboard.comJust Jared


Kanye West Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race (Report)

Kanye West is apparently already done with his presidential run. The 43-year-old rapper has...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBillboard.comWorldNewsIndiaTimes


Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

donkorgh

Emmanuel Donkor #donkorsblog https://t.co/vOTSz4VFzy: A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally… https://t.co/ladPtrPnst 2 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Kanye West launches US presidential campaign with emotional rally Rapper, designer and former Trump supporter launc… https://t.co/lnWM2Gydta 2 minutes ago

DrHarryLime

Stephen Fitzgerald 💧🍸 RT @lukehgomes: God, abortion and better acoustics: Kanye West launches campaign with chaotic rally https://t.co/76d7AVUpaq 2 minutes ago

TaniaGroth

Tania Groth RT @Telegraph: In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ✅ ranted against abortion and pornography… 2 minutes ago

FalseAllegator

False Allegator Tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign rambling rally | https://t.co/QlDP7Oqlua https://t.co/6MFeQ5sCIh 2 minutes ago

azabaro

Alan Zabaro RT @Reuters: In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argue… 2 minutes ago

summedupkenya

News SummedUp Kenya A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally https://t.co/z4KD2aK956 3 minutes ago

UnisonDave

Dave Watson Kanye West launches campaign with chaotic rally - he said his laptop screen went black and white and God said, ‘if… https://t.co/Wypgu6l7kj 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels Says People View Kanye West's Presidential Bid As 'Disrespectful' [Video]

Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels Says People View Kanye West's Presidential Bid As 'Disrespectful'

Hip-hop legend Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run DMC tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil about Kanye West's entry in the 2020 presidential race. Plus, the rapper details his collaboration with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:55Published
Khloe Kardashian Talks Migraine Med, Pandemic Parenting, Kanye's Campaign [Video]

Khloe Kardashian Talks Migraine Med, Pandemic Parenting, Kanye's Campaign

Khloé Kardashian talked to Cheddar about her own long-time issues with migraine pain and partnering with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals on a new FDA-approved medication called Nurtec(TM) ODT (rimegepant)...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:34Published
Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published