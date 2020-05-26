Kanye West launches presidential campaign

|
Rapper Kanye West held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday (July 19).
West announced his last-minute presidential campaign on Twitter earlier this month.
His rally - saw him deliver rambling remarks over the course of an hour on topics ranging from abortion -- "My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all." -- to slavery.
"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves.
She was having slaves go work for other white people." The campaign rally, which was livestreamed on YouTube and carried on local TV stations, did little to clarify whether West is genuinely trying to win the presidency.
It was a far cry from typical polished campaign events.
Arriving on stage with the year 2020 shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a military-style vest, West appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly.
"Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something." And at one point broke down into tears while describing how he was nearly aborted by his parents.
"There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy." A former supporter of President Donald Trump, West has already missed the deadlines to appear on several key state ballots.
But last week several media outlets reported - he had qualified to be on the ballot in Oklahoma.
