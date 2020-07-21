Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian On Saturday, West went to a hospital for anxiety but chose not to stay because of how many people were there.

According to TMZ, West then had EMTs come out to his Wyoming ranch to check his vitals.

The EMTs left shortly after reportedly determining West was not in any physical danger.

Hours earlier that day, West issued a public apology to Kardashian on Twitter.

The "private matter" West was likely referring to is when he disclosed that he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child, North, while speaking at his campaign rally in South Carolina last weekend.

Kardashian was reportedly furious that West had revealed such private information and was said to have met with divorce attorneys.

She also issued a statement regarding her husband's mental health.

Kim Kardashian, via Instagram Kim Kardashian, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West visits hospital, checked out by EMTs hours after apologizing to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West reportedly visited a hospital in Wyoming shortly after issuing an apology to his wife, Kim...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SOHH


Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Tried to Get Him Committed In Hospital

Kanye West has turned on his own family in the midst of what we're told is a major bipolar episode...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

WBCBValleysCW

WBCB Valleys CW Kanye West Visits Hospital Over Anxiety, Invites Paparazzi Inside Ranch House https://t.co/rOkZWMNHAb #TMZLive toni… https://t.co/UgjQAR89Qa 23 minutes ago

GlamourBaby4

Glamour_Baby Kanye West visits hospital, checked out by EMTs hours after apologizing to Kim Kardashian: report | Fox News https://t.co/llSQhPDSsc 39 minutes ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim 43 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Kanye West Visits Hospital Following Public Twitter Rants https://t.co/ngmmlV3x02 via @DailyCaller 54 minutes ago

CRAIG_HEAD1

🌊Wave God 🙏🏼 Kanye West visits hospital, checked out by EMTs hours after apologizing to Kim Kardashian: report https://t.co/ipuYsSWHw3 1 hour ago

NewsieEvents

Newsie Events Kanye West Visits Hospital Moments After Publicly Apologizing To His Wife, Kim. https://t.co/RyRU9yOuD5 1 hour ago

SlyouMagazine

SLYOU NEW SAINT LUCIA Kanye West visits hospital after apology to Kim Kardashian https://t.co/AFOrojMAmZ 1 hour ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ: Kanye West Visits Hospital as Ambulance Arrives at Ranch https://t.co/vjZyV6Ritd 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West visits hospital near his Wyoming ranch. [Video]

Kanye West visits hospital near his Wyoming ranch.

Kanye West visited a hospital near his Wyoming ranch.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim [Video]

Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim

Kanye West visited a hospital emergency room on Saturday - just hours after apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian following a week of social media outbursts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian [Video]

Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published