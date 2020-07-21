Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian On Saturday, West went to a hospital for anxiety but chose not to stay because of how many people were there.

According to TMZ, West then had EMTs come out to his Wyoming ranch to check his vitals.

The EMTs left shortly after reportedly determining West was not in any physical danger.

Hours earlier that day, West issued a public apology to Kardashian on Twitter.

The "private matter" West was likely referring to is when he disclosed that he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child, North, while speaking at his campaign rally in South Carolina last weekend.

Kardashian was reportedly furious that West had revealed such private information and was said to have met with divorce attorneys.

She also issued a statement regarding her husband's mental health.

