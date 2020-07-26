Kanye Visits Hospital After Kim Kardashian Apology



Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian



Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian On Saturday, West went to a hospital for anxiety but chose not to stay because of how many people were there. According to TMZ, West then.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim



Kanye West visited a hospital emergency room on Saturday - just hours after apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian following a week of social media outbursts. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian



Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago