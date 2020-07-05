Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump

West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign On July 4th, Kanye West announced he wants to run for president. In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. According to Business Insider, West's remarks seem to be backed up by recent remarks. On Twitter, Musk commented on West's July 4 announcement: "You have my full support!" The two also appeared together in a photo published by West on July 1.

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 In New Interview | THR News Kanye West had a lot to say in a recent interview with Forbes, in which he revealed that he is no longer a Trump supporter and that he was severely ill with COVID-19 months ago.

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

