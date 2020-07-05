Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live [Video]

Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast [Video]

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:13Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

 The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official [Video]

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Los Angeles mayor calls for more federal virus aid

 The Mayor of Los Angeles is calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to quickly agree on a new coronavirus relief bill that induced expanded testing and..
USATODAY.com

Forbes Forbes American business magazine

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 In New Interview | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 In New Interview | THR News

Kanye West had a lot to say in a recent interview with Forbes, in which he revealed that he is no longer a Trump supporter and that he was severely ill with COVID-19 months ago.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:45Published
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign [Video]

West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign

On July 4th, Kanye West announced he wants to run for president. In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk. According to Business Insider, West's remarks seem to be backed up by recent remarks. On Twitter, Musk commented on West's July 4 announcement: "You have my full support!" The two also appeared together in a photo published by West on July 1.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump”

Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump” Former Golden State Warriors champion Matt Barnes isn’t giving any support for Kanye West‘s...
SOHH - Published

Kanye West Says He Had Coronavirus, Is Anti-Vaxx, Pro-Life & More in Tell-All Interview

Kanye West is revealing a lot more about his political views than we previously knew in a tell-all...
Just Jared - Published

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

kingcurry69

Jagdeep Thind "Kanye West says he no longer supports President Trump" https://t.co/Z8dhXYkAjf 52 seconds ago

SGV_STARK

Steven G Vinson Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had coronavirus https://t.co/ZW2nhG5Ves 3 minutes ago

iSplitSecond

Shazad Ali "Kanye West says he no longer supports President Trump" https://t.co/CAzW5ztChW 5 minutes ago

chill_juan23

Ya Boy Juan RT @ABC7: Kanye West says he had coronavirus and that he no longer supports Trump https://t.co/AMF8SFe5pV 13 minutes ago

thegwamsta

Sin Gwamanda “Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had Corona Virus” is the most head-scratching news title i… https://t.co/3EnAT69iwk 19 minutes ago

sindhujachowdry

Sindhuja Chowdary RT @business: BREAKING: Kanye West reportedly no longer supports President Trump, and says he plans to run for president as an independent… 20 minutes ago

BozenaFox

bozena fox RT @NeensCa: Shame on you @kanyewest SHAME ON YOU‼️‼️‼️ GOD & COUNTRY .... @realDonaldTrump is the ONLY ONE fighting for God and the Ame… 23 minutes ago

NOLASanitized

Flowerchild Another prime of example of how this country needs better mental health care.He doesn't even have the excuse of not… https://t.co/ahD4riz1JW 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West says coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast [Video]

Kanye West says coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published
Kanye West running for US president under the Birthday Party [Video]

Kanye West running for US president under the Birthday Party

Kanye West will run for US president under the Birthday Party, which he has founded along with his running mate, Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:03Published