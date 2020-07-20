CCSD teachers to push for distance learning
Parents across the valley are waiting to hear whether or not they'll be sending their child to school.
CCSD staff say they want an online only start to the school year and a possible decision could be made tonight.
Doug “Bankster” Shain @lindacavazos13 Thank you, Trustee Cavazos. Your realistic approach to the issues within CCSD have been a breath of… https://t.co/3WJb94JoGL 6 days ago
CCSD recommends full-time distance educationCCSD has announced they will make a recommendation to begin instruction for students on Aug. 24 with full-time distance learning at the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Special..
Back to School: Parents, Teachers Consider 'Learning Pods' to Provide Social InteractionMost Bay Area students will start school with distance learning but there's a push now for some social interaction with something called "learning pods." Juliette Goodrich explains. (7-20-20)
Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtualTeachers in Martin County are pleading with school board members to either delay the opening of schools or remain 100% virtual.