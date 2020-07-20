Global  
 

CCSD teachers to push for distance learning
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:39s
Parents across the valley are waiting to hear whether or not they'll be sending their child to school.

CCSD staff say they want an online only start to the school year and a possible decision could be made tonight.

CCSD recommends full-time distance education [Video]

CCSD recommends full-time distance education

CCSD has announced they will make a recommendation to begin instruction for students on Aug. 24 with full-time distance learning at the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Special..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:52
Back to School: Parents, Teachers Consider 'Learning Pods' to Provide Social Interaction [Video]

Back to School: Parents, Teachers Consider 'Learning Pods' to Provide Social Interaction

Most Bay Area students will start school with distance learning but there's a push now for some social interaction with something called "learning pods." Juliette Goodrich explains. (7-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30
Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtual [Video]

Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtual

Teachers in Martin County are pleading with school board members to either delay the opening of schools or remain 100% virtual.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:06