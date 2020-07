Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally Following West's bizarre campaign rally on Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to make some unusual claims. Kanye West, via Twitter Kanye West, via Twitter West also seemed to verbally attack Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

Kanye West, via Twitter According to 'Page Six,' Kardashian was "mortified" after the rally and "desperately worried" that West is not taking his mental health medication.