Kim Kardashian West 'devastated' after Kanye's comments
Kim Kardashian West is "devastated" by Kanye West's claims and recent Twitter outbursts.
Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's sideKim Kardashian has joined her husband, Kanye West, in Wyoming for the first time since he revealed they considered aborting their first child at a political rally.
Kim Kardashian West flies to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye WestKim Kardashian West flew to Cody, Wyoming, to reunite with her husband Kanye West after his recent Twitter outbursts, and they headed to fast food restaurant Wendy's.
Kanye West 'feels bad' for upsetting wife Kim Kardashian West during Twitter outburstsKanye West reportedly "feels very bad" about upsetting his wife Kim Kardashian West with his recent Twitter outbursts.