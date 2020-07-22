Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian West 'devastated' after Kanye's comments
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Kim Kardashian West 'devastated' after Kanye's comments

Kim Kardashian West 'devastated' after Kanye's comments

Kim Kardashian West is "devastated" by Kanye West's claims and recent Twitter outbursts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West issues public apology to wife Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West has apologised to wife Kim Kardashian West for going public with a “private matter”.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com


Kim Kardashian Hadn't Seen Kanye West in Weeks As 'He Just Ignores Her'

A source is speaking out after emotional photos emerged of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •DNATMZ.com


Kim Kardashian West Appeals For "Compassion And Empathy" For Kanye West

In a new statement... *Kim Kardashian West* has appealed for "compassion and empathy" for *Kanye...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayTMZ.comJust JaredWorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side [Video]

Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side

Kim Kardashian has joined her husband, Kanye West, in Wyoming for the first time since he revealed they considered aborting their first child at a political rally.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Kim Kardashian West flies to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian West flies to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West flew to Cody, Wyoming, to reunite with her husband Kanye West after his recent Twitter outbursts, and they headed to fast food restaurant Wendy's.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published
Kanye West 'feels bad' for upsetting wife Kim Kardashian West during Twitter outbursts [Video]

Kanye West 'feels bad' for upsetting wife Kim Kardashian West during Twitter outbursts

Kanye West reportedly "feels very bad" about upsetting his wife Kim Kardashian West with his recent Twitter outbursts.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published