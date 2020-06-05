HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye Their Marriage Is Over According To New Report https://t.co/FPFXfKqoeC 35 minutes ago
Sociihub Cinema Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye Their Marriage Is Over According To New Report https://t.co/C8kGGgGRcw 1 hour ago
Chantelle Lewis In regards to Kim Kardashian putting out a public pic of her crying in a car during an argument with Kanye West tel… https://t.co/LlypoX8u14 3 hours ago
Robert burke WWII Vet Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she tells Kanye West 'don't
Once you fruck them, they never shut up!
You… https://t.co/Jxk6jYU6Tx 2 days ago
Buzz.ie "She would never stop Kanye seeing his children but both parents want their kids to be unaffected by what’s going o… https://t.co/cFAFQcNTrb 2 days ago
paul martin GOING BACK TO THEIR ROOTS KANYE GOT HIS OWN RANCH KIM GOT HER OWN MANSION CRISIS TALKS IN TRAILER PARK: Crying Kim… https://t.co/OSp7XYBoCE 3 days ago
⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Stands After His Divorce Comments Kim Kardashian's "heart hurts" for… https://t.co/UHEHZmd5Mb 1 week ago
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballotAccording to 'New York Post,' West collected 1,327 signatures by Monday's deadline to file to appear on the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.
Travis Scott Wants Kylie Jenner Back?Kim Kardashian accused of photoshoping North West's photo. Kylie Jenner ex Travis Scott is hoping they get back together accordingt o a new report. Plus, Kanye joins protesters in Chicago after George..