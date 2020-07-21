Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game

Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game, Kneel During National Anthem On Monday, Alyssa Nakken became the first female to coach in a Major League Baseball game.

She coached first base in the late innings of an exhibition game against the Oakland A's.

Nakken was a four-time all-conference softball player at Sacramento State.

She was in the San Francisco baseball operations department for six years.

In 2015, Nakken earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco.

Nakken became MLB's first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in January 2020.

Alyssa Nakken, via MLB.com In another notable move, Giants manager Gabe Kapler, along with other players and coaches, knelt during the national anthem before Monday's game.

