Raw Video: Giants Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken Reacts to History-Making Assignment Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 17:25s - Published 11 minutes ago Raw Video: Giants Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken Reacts to History-Making Assignment Nakken becomes the first female to coach on the field in a Major League game. (7-22-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this