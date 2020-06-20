Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

|
Jack Charlton English footballer and manager
Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle
Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton
Jack Charlton funeral cortege to pass through AshingtonThe World Cup winner's son says his father was "incredibly proud" of former mining town Ashington.
BBC News
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is bornIn the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance. This new nation is not the divided, tragi-comic “global”..
WorldNews
Until the EU tackles tax avoidance, big companies will keep getting away with itWhat happens when a European member state such as Ireland or the Netherlands decides it wants to act like a corporate tax haven? Because taxation is a national..
WorldNews
Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast
Apple wins EU court battle in $15 billion tax caseBRUSSELS: The EU suffered a major setback in its effort to curb profit-shifting as a European court annulled an order that repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15..
WorldNews
Dublin Capital city of Ireland
Baby girl born with so much hair it was visible during 34 week scan
Guinness recovering from Covid-19 slup
Dublin barber jokes about operating a repair shop as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted
Newcastle upon Tyne City and metropolitan borough in England
England to start against Samoa at 2021 Rugby League World CupThe men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News
England to start against Samoa at 2021 World CupThe men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News
Bus lane warning in Newcastle's John Dobson Street 'inadequate'Nearly £6,000 a day was generated for Newcastle City Council in 2016 in bus lane penalty charges.
BBC News
Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland
Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton
Coronavirus: Ireland puts brakes on easing lockdown amid 'real concern'The Republic of Ireland will not moved forward into Phase 4 of its roadmap, the taoiseach confirms.
BBC News
FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams
Ex-Germany forward Schurrle retires at 29World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.
BBC News
