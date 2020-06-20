Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Charlton Jack Charlton English footballer and manager

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle [Video]

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle

The funeral of England world cup winner Jack Charlton has taken place at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery in Newcastle. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton [Video]

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton

Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton [Video]

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Jack Charlton funeral cortege to pass through Ashington

 The World Cup winner's son says his father was "incredibly proud" of former mining town Ashington.
BBC News

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

 In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance. This new nation is not the divided, tragi-comic “global”..
WorldNews

Until the EU tackles tax avoidance, big companies will keep getting away with it

 What happens when a European member state such as Ireland or the Netherlands decides it wants to act like a corporate tax haven? Because taxation is a national..
WorldNews
Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast [Video]

Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has met with Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Belfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Apple wins EU court battle in $15 billion tax case

 BRUSSELS: The EU suffered a major setback in its effort to curb profit-shifting as a European court annulled an order that repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15..
WorldNews

Dublin Dublin Capital city of Ireland

Baby girl born with so much hair it was visible during 34 week scan [Video]

Baby girl born with so much hair it was visible during 34 week scan

A mother who believed that newborns were bald recalled her shock when she realised her baby girl already had thick hair in the womb - which was clearly visible at her 34 week scan. After their son, Kadin, five, was born bald - as were she and her office worker boyfriend, Lee Bond, 23 - stay-at-home mum Alexandra Jechorek, 21, was astonished when her daughter, Maya, had a glossy mane before she was even born. Alexandra, of Dublin, Ireland, said: "We'd already found out we were expecting a girl at the previous scan, so at 34 weeks, we were just excited to see how much she'd grown." "When the midwife turned the screen around, I honestly couldn't believe my eyes," she said. "There was this tiny little baby on the scan with a full head of hair. I just thought, 'No way, this cannot be possible'. "To be completely honest, I thought all babies were born bald. My oldest Kadin came out bald, so I just thought that was how babies were when they were born."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
Guinness recovering from Covid-19 slup [Video]

Guinness recovering from Covid-19 slup

At the start of the lockdown in Ireland, Guinness reduced operations at its St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin to the minimal level required to keep its yeast stocks alive. It was the first time that had happened since the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion in the city. Now production has ramped up once again as pubs and bars across Ireland, the UK and beyond prepare to start welcoming customers back.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Dublin barber jokes about operating a repair shop as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted [Video]

Dublin barber jokes about operating a repair shop as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted

A Dublin barber has joked that he will be operating as a repair shop when he finally gets back to cutting hair after lockdown. John O’Loughlin, who has worked in Tallaght for 35 years, said some of DIY hairdressing efforts he has seen during lockdown have been incredibly bad. A father’s attempt to give his son a Mohican was probably the most shocking sight of the lot, said the well-known local barber. Hairdressers across Ireland are being inundated with booking requests since the Government announced that their reopening date had been moved forward to June 29. “Not only have I heard stories but you get sent all the photographs too,” Mr O’Loughlin said the amateur hatchet jobs. “Children send you photographs of what their fathers have done to them cutting their hair, it’s just incredible. “And then some husbands are sending my photographs of what their wives have done. “It’s going to be a repair shop for the first few weeks I think “One little fella he asked his dad for a Mohican. I’d show you photographs but it just wouldn’t be fair on the young lad.” Mr O’Loughlin, who owns Tallaght Traditional Barber Shop, said he lockdown was a tough experience.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Newcastle upon Tyne Newcastle upon Tyne City and metropolitan borough in England

England to start against Samoa at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

 The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News

England to start against Samoa at 2021 World Cup

 The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News

Bus lane warning in Newcastle's John Dobson Street 'inadequate'

 Nearly £6,000 a day was generated for Newcastle City Council in 2016 in bus lane penalty charges.
BBC News

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton [Video]

Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton

Ireland's Parliament, Dail Eireann, pay tribute to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton.Charlton took charge of the Republic of Ireland where he qualified for their first World Cup in 1990 and took the side to the quarter-finals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus: Ireland puts brakes on easing lockdown amid 'real concern'

 The Republic of Ireland will not moved forward into Phase 4 of its roadmap, the taoiseach confirms.
BBC News

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Ex-Germany forward Schurrle retires at 29

 World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RedgmanNyc

RedGman NYC RT @YouBoysInGreen: @YBIGmandate's @afalsefirstxi was on @TodayFM's Pumped Up Kicks discussing the @ybig, @CRISClubs, @ISN_football & @FAIr… 1 day ago

YouBoysInGreen

YBIG @YBIGmandate's @afalsefirstxi was on @TodayFM's Pumped Up Kicks discussing the @ybig, @CRISClubs, @ISN_football &… https://t.co/4q02WwVJgt 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton [Video]

McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton

Former Republic of Ireland defender Mick McCarthy reflects on the life and career of Jack Charlton after the former Republic of Ireland manager passed away this month at the age of 85.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:20Published
Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude [Video]

Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude

Graeme Souness pays tribute to the late Jack Charlton and credits him with 'sorting him out' and keeping him focused when the pair were at Middlesbrough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer [Video]

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer

Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published