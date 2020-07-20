Global  
 

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court
Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber was defending its business model on Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.

Lauren Anthony reports.

