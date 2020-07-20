Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Stayed away from Vikas Dubey to avoid bad influence on children: Gangster's wife



Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her children to follow their father footsteps. Vikas was an anxiety patient and she feels that the prime accused had an anxiety attack and during that panic attack he committed the crime. Reacting on Dubey's encounter case on Supreme Court, Richa asserted that she has full faith on judiciary and she will respect the judgment. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police o July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain while he was on the run following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

