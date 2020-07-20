Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Uber American peer-to-peer ridesharing, freight, food delivery, and transportation network company
Uber Sharing User Data To Help Track CoronaVirus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Was your Uber, Lyft fare high because of algorithm bias?The report found that passengers being picked up or dropped off in lower-income or minority communities were being charged more per mile.
USATODAY.com
Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing service
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:06Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro alliesTwitter and Facebook suspended the accounts Friday of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of..
WorldNews
Plea in SC against Jharkhand govt's decision to appoint acting DGPA PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand government's decision to appoint M V Rao as the acting director general of police (DGP) on..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court says Nevada can impose tighter virus limits on churches than casinosThe court, over four dissents, said limiting church gatherings to 50 people while allowing bars, restaurants and casinos 50% capacity is permissible.
USATODAY.com
Stayed away from Vikas Dubey to avoid bad influence on children: Gangster's wife
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Liquor not an essential thing, says SC; dismisses plea for counter sale in Mumbai“Liquor is not an essential thing”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and dismissed an appeal by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA) against the..
IndiaTimes
British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants
Boris Johnson backs calls for 'summer of weight loss' amid anti-obesity driveBoris Johnson has suggested Britons should lose weight this summer as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year
Independent
WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegationsUS secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayTrump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources