Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, CCEL
Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, CCEL

Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, CCEL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NetSol Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 11,462 shares of NTWK, at a cost of $2.78 each, for a total investment of $31,864.

So far Ghauri is in the green, up about 12.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.12.

NetSol Technologies is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Ghauri bought NTWK at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $64,885 at an average of $3.12 per share.

And on Monday, Co-Chief Executive Officer Mark L.

Portnoy purchased $14,996 worth of Cryo-cell, purchasing 1,881 shares at a cost of $7.97 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Portnoy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1,502 shares for a cost of $7.51 each.

Cryo-cell is trading down about 8.6% on the day Tuesday.

Investors can buy CCEL even cheaper than Portnoy did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.60 at last check today -- that's 4.7% under Portnoy's purchase price.




