New Jersey Adds 10 States, Including Delaware To Travelers' Self-Quarantine List
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The 10 states added Tuesday — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.

