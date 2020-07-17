New Jersey Adds 10 States, Including Delaware To Travelers' Self-Quarantine List

Delaware Readded To New Jersey's Travel Advisory List



Travelers heading from Delaware to New Jersey are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:46 Published 7 minutes ago

Beachgoers Help Save Stranded Dolphin In New Jersey



Beachgoers in Sandy Hook used a beach towel to help move the stranded mammal from the sand back into the water. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 3 hours ago