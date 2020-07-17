New Jersey Adds 10 States, Including Delaware To Travelers' Self-Quarantine List
The 10 states added Tuesday — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.
Delaware Readded To New Jersey's Travel Advisory ListTravelers heading from Delaware to New Jersey are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
