Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment Former Fox News employees Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Manhattan federal court.

Eckhart claims that Henry, the former Fox News chief national correspondent, raped her and committed other sexual misconduct against her.

The suit also says Areu was harassed by Hannity, host Tucker Carlson, journalist Howard Kurtz and contributor Gianno Caldwell.

The lawsuit comes three weeks after Henry was fired for what the network deemed sexual misconduct.

Fox News has issued a statement saying the plaintiffs should pursue legal action directly with Henry as he is no longer an employee of the company.

Ed Henry, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Named Defendants in Rape Lawsuit by Former Staffer

Ed Henry is accused of sexual assault by former Fox News staffer Jennifer Eckhart while Sean Hannity...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •MediaiteThe WrapSeattle Times


Current and former Fox News hosts Hannity, Carlson and Henry named in sexual harassment lawsuit

There are new allegations that sexual misconduct continued at Fox News Channel, years after the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRMediaiteThe WrapSeattle TimesRIA Nov.


Ed Henry accused of rape in civil suit that also targets Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson

Fox News and some of its top stars are facing another civil suit alleging sexual misconduct. Ex-star...
USATODAY.com - Published


MelaninGoodnezz

SheABlackGoddess🇩🇴🇯🇲♊️✊🏾 RT @CNBC: Lawsuit accuses ex-Fox News reporter Ed Henry of rape, says Hannity, Carlson harassed other woman https://t.co/jJinv8Ymg5 4 seconds ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 RT @SollenbergerRC: SCOOP: I can confirm that Fox News knew details of sexual harassment allegations against Tucker Carlson four days befor… 32 seconds ago

rockysci

Every death is tragic, but... RT @jilevin: Lawsuit accuses ex-Fox News co-anchor Ed Henry of 'violent' rape; alleges Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz harassed… 47 seconds ago

sidljon

Susan Jones RT @Reuters: Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape https://t.co/IUSj9AFHqk https://t.co/VAiX0Vr61m 52 seconds ago

LuckyMkhize

Mumbho Omhlophe RT @nowthisnews: Former Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry stands accused of rape in a bombshell lawsuit that also accuses top… 1 minute ago

BenAdducchio

Ben Adducchio RT @RollingStone: Lawsuit against Fox news accuses former anchor Ed Henry of rape, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity of sexual harassment htt… 4 minutes ago


House GOP Leader Thinks a Democrat Election Victory Means His Party May Never Win Again [Video]

House GOP Leader Thinks a Democrat Election Victory Means His Party May Never Win Again

The Republican House leader said if his party is swept by the Democrats in the election, he doesn’t think the GOP can win again. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation [Video]

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation

Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News [Video]

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:50Published