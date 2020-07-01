Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment Former Fox News employees Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Manhattan federal court.

Eckhart claims that Henry, the former Fox News chief national correspondent, raped her and committed other sexual misconduct against her.

The suit also says Areu was harassed by Hannity, host Tucker Carlson, journalist Howard Kurtz and contributor Gianno Caldwell.

The lawsuit comes three weeks after Henry was fired for what the network deemed sexual misconduct.

Fox News has issued a statement saying the plaintiffs should pursue legal action directly with Henry as he is no longer an employee of the company.