Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Rep.

Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday.

According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation.

A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].'

Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.

Yoho said she was 'disgusting' and told her she was out of her mind.

Ocasio-Cortez said he was being rude.

Rep.

Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the confrontation occurred in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Rep.

Yoho's communication director denies the allegations and says Ocasio-Cortez was merely seeking attention.