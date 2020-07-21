Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Rep.
Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday.
According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation.
A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].'
Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.
Yoho said she was 'disgusting' and told her she was out of her mind.
Ocasio-Cortez said he was being rude.
Rep.
Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the confrontation occurred in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Rep.
Yoho's communication director denies the allegations and says Ocasio-Cortez was merely seeking attention.