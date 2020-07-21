Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News
"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye.
Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him.
Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment.
