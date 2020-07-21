Increase of COVID-19 among teens, doctor warns

One pediatrician says the rate of coronavirus infection is still too high for kids in Kansas City to safely return to the classroom.

AS CASES OF COVID-19INCREASE AMONGTEENAGERS -- A STUDYSHOWS YOUNG CHILDRENARE LESS LIKELY TOSPREAD THE VIRUS.THIS, AS STATE LEADERSCONSIDER SENDING KIDSBACK TO SCHOOL IN THEFALL.I-TEAM JESSICAMCMASTER SPOKE TO APEDIATRICIAN WHO SAYSWE NEED TO TAKE EARLYSTUDIES WITH A GRAIN OFSALT.Dr. Natasha Burgert,Pediatrician,Pediatric Associatesit's primarily sports, it'ssporpractice, it's swim teams, it'sswim clubs, it's friends iN t heneighborhood, I was at aparty."DR. NATASHA BURGERT, APEDIATRICIAN WITHPEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES,SAYS SHE'S INCREASINGLYGETTING CALLS FROMPARENTS WHOSETEENAGERS ARE BEINGEXPOSED TO COVID-19.Dr. Natasha Burgert,Pediatrician,Pediatric Associateswe know that teenagers aredriving some of the boost."A NEW STUDY OUT OFSOUTH KOREA SHOWSKIDS OLDER THAN TEN AREMORE LIKELY TO SPREADTHE VIRUS.DR. BURGERT ATTRIBUTESTHAT TO A NEED FORSOCIALIZATION.Dr. Natasha Burgert,Pediatrician,Pediatric Associateswhen we as parents say yesto allowing our kids to hangwith friends we have toassume they are in closecontact and they are notmasking.WHILE that same STUDYSHOWS KIDS 10 ANDUNDER ARE MUCH LESSLIKELY TO SPREAD THEVIRUS-DR. BURGERT SAYSWE SHOULDN'T GET TOOCONFIDENT-THAT STUDIESON COVID-19 ARE STILL INTHEIR INFANCY.Dr. Natasha Burgert,Pediatrician,Pediatric Associateswe have to take them with agrain of salt because it's notinthe environment of being in aClassroom within the UnitedStates ANd that's verydifferent that being in aclassroom or in another familyin another part of the world.THE STUDY COMES ASGOVERNORS on both sidesof the state line hope to oneday get kids back into theclassroom.Gov.

Mike ParsonI think it's important that kidsgo to school, I think there's alot of effects besides the virusthat you do when children goto school.DR. BURGERT SAYS--SHETOO HAS KIDS SHE WANTSTO SEND BACK TO TEHCLASSROM--BUT ADDS,COMMUNITY RATES ARESTILL TOO HIGH.Dr. Natasha Burgert,Pediatrician,Pediatric Associatesthis is a math problem.

If ourcommunity rates climb thanour kids are more at risk and ifour kids are more at risk soour are families are teachersare high risk populations in ourcommunityJessica McMasterDR. BURGERT SAYSANOTHER PART OF THEPROBLEM WHEN IT COMESTO COVID SPREADINGAMONG TEENAGERS ISTHAT PARENTS ARE NOTKEEPING THEIR KIDS HOMEAFTER A POSSIBLEEXPOSURE.

IF YOUR KIDHAS BEEN EXPOSED, DONOT WAIT ON TESTRESULTS--KEEP THEMHOME EVEN IF THEY'REFEELING WELL.

I'MINVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER 41 ACTIONNEWS