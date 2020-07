'Small Scuffles' Break Out In Brentwood At Armenian Demonstration Against Alleged Azerbaijani Aggression Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Small Scuffles' Break Out In Brentwood At Armenian Demonstration Against Alleged Azerbaijani Aggression Fights broke out and one officer was injured Tuesday during a large demonstration staged by an Armenian group near the Azerbaijan Consulate General in Brentwood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this