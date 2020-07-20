Global  
 

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy
Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

President Donald Trump is very pleased he recently managed to “ace” a cognitive test.

The test was recently given to Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The doctor who designed a test said it’s actually supposed to be easy for people without cognitive impairment.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test invented by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine in 1996.

It is a 10-minute examination that measures the strengths of different areas of the brain.

Huffpost reports it handles short-term memory, spatial awareness, and executive functioning.

