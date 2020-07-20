Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

President Donald Trump is very pleased he recently managed to “ace” a cognitive test.

The test was recently given to Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The doctor who designed a test said it’s actually supposed to be easy for people without cognitive impairment.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test invented by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine in 1996.

It is a 10-minute examination that measures the strengths of different areas of the brain.

Huffpost reports it handles short-term memory, spatial awareness, and executive functioning.