School Sports Face Uncertain Future
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Already, 38 people in Eastern Kentucky have tested positive in an outbreak that spread through Hazard Independent High School football players.

In cases - has all eyes on kentucky's -- friday night lights.

Schools moving ahead with plans -- for the fall football season.

--- but that's*actually adding to the high count in some communities.

Chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber --- is live in henderson tonight -with a look at the fall tradition --- that could put thousands at risk.

Football-- cheerleading-- band-- any extracurricula rs could look very different.

As already-- hard-hit states are shifting their seasons tonight-- sports in the spotlight.

Just a day--after governor andy beshear shared-- he took his own son away from the field over covid-19 concerns.

"when we got there, every team had kids in the dugout.

That's the number one rule.

That's a tiny space.

No masks.

Sadly, little kids all running around together on the playgrounds which we know is something that we shouldn't do.

I looked around, and i said, this isn't safe for my kid."

That same day--38 people in eastern kentucky--18 football players--three coaches and 17 family members tested positive in an outbreak among hazard independent high school players.

Now its--delay of game--for student-athletes across the country.

California schools--looking at a december or january start.

"obviously it's unfortunate that we can't start as soon as possible, but it's better than not having a season."

And tonight-- texas moving their sports schedules as well.

With governor beshear noting the spread even among the littlest kentuckians-- "two just three months old.

Both in jefferson county, but all over.

Green county, boyd county, bourbon county.

This is impacting the children and the youngest amongst us."

What student- athletes--and their parents across the state are still waiting on-- is to see just how sports will shape up come start of school.

Everyone involved in kentucky's schools is keeping a close eye on the fall.

The interim commissioner of education-- set to ask the kentucky board of education to allow more flexibility with staff emergency leave days.

