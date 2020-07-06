School Sports Face Uncertain Future

|
In cases - has all eyes on kentucky's -- friday night lights.
Schools moving ahead with plans -- for the fall football season.
--- but that's*actually adding to the high count in some communities.
Chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber --- is live in henderson tonight -with a look at the fall tradition --- that could put thousands at risk.
Football-- cheerleading-- band-- any extracurricula rs could look very different.
As already-- hard-hit states are shifting their seasons tonight-- sports in the spotlight.
Just a day--after governor andy beshear shared-- he took his own son away from the field over covid-19 concerns.
"when we got there, every team had kids in the dugout.
That's the number one rule.
That's a tiny space.
No masks.
Sadly, little kids all running around together on the playgrounds which we know is something that we shouldn't do.
I looked around, and i said, this isn't safe for my kid."
That same day--38 people in eastern kentucky--18 football players--three coaches and 17 family members tested positive in an outbreak among hazard independent high school players.
Now its--delay of game--for student-athletes across the country.
California schools--looking at a december or january start.
"obviously it's unfortunate that we can't start as soon as possible, but it's better than not having a season."
And tonight-- texas moving their sports schedules as well.
With governor beshear noting the spread even among the littlest kentuckians-- "two just three months old.
Both in jefferson county, but all over.
Green county, boyd county, bourbon county.
This is impacting the children and the youngest amongst us."
What student- athletes--and their parents across the state are still waiting on-- is to see just how sports will shape up come start of school.
Everyone involved in kentucky's schools is keeping a close eye on the fall.
The interim commissioner of education-- set to ask the kentucky board of education to allow more flexibility with staff emergency leave days.
44news
|
|
|
