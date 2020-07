The former Panther also played five games with the Rochester Grizzlies last season.

Austin Bruins select former Century Panther Gavin Gunderson in NAHL Draft

With their sixth round pick, the bruins took a local product in century's gavin gunderson.

Gunderson was a force for the panthers last season, scoring 22 goals and adding 31 assists in 25 games.

He helped his team to another big nine championship as century fell in the section playoffs.

Gunderson played five games for